Canadian Muslim in Fredericton preparing for Ramadan during COVID-19

SHAFAQNA-

As Ramadan quickly approaches, a Muslim family in Fredericton is scrambling to find ways to fulfil their religious responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the sun sets on Thursday it will be the start of a month of extra prayers, fasting and giving for Muslims.

Normally Naz Ali and his family would begin each day during the month at 3:00 a.m. with a light meal before heading to the mosque for morning prayers at 4:00 a.m.

This year, with physical distancing rules in place, Ali and the Islamic community are looking for other ways to have prayers without congregating inside the mosque.

Naz Ali and his family own Caribbean Flavas in Fredericton. (Submitted/Naz Ali)

“Everything is still up in the air right now, but we’re trying to make technology the best of it and trying to do the best of it to fulfill those duties,” Ali said.

Ali and his family stayed up late Saturday night brainstorming ways to make sure they meet their religious requirements during what will be a very different Ramadan because of the coronavirus.

It’s not just prayers that Ali and his family are concerned about, it’s also how the family will meet it’s zakat, which is mandatory charitable contributions of 2.5 per cent of annual earnings, Ali explained.

“It’s definitely not an option — it is one of the five pillars of being a Muslim,” said Ali, who’s originally from Trinidad.

Ali and his family moved to Fredericton and opened a restaurant and catering business, Caribbean Flavas, sixteen years ago.

Caribbean Flavas is donating sandwiches and wraps to front-line workers. (Submitted/Naz Ali)

Ali said his family isn’t able to do their usual charitable work this year because of the coronavirus, so they’re donating food to frontline workers instead to help meet their required donation.

“Because this is our community, and they [front-line workers] need it at this point and time,” Ali said.

“This is just one small thing that we can do, right? And, as Muslims this is what we have to do to be good neighbours.”

So far the restaurant has delivered sandwiches and wraps to people working at grocery stores and COVID-19 testing sites.

The family plans to ‘up the ante’ during Ramadan and will continue donating food to essential workers until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Ali said it likely won’t be enough to meet the family’s required charitable donations, but he said it’s a start, and they’re working at other ways to help fulfil the need.