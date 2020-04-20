Date :Monday, April 20th, 2020 | Time : 10:08 |ID: 141892 | Print

What is the ruling on injecting vaccine during fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about injecting vaccine during fasting.

Question: Does injecting vaccine in muscle or under the skin make fasting Batel (invalidated)?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It does not make it Batel.

Source: Khamenei.ir

