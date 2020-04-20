https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-20 10:08:532020-04-20 10:08:53What is the ruling on injecting vaccine during fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on injecting vaccine during fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about injecting vaccine during fasting.
Question: Does injecting vaccine in muscle or under the skin make fasting Batel (invalidated)?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It does not make it Batel.
Source: Khamenei.ir
