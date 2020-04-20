Can pasta replace bread for Kaffarah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-20 10:12:462020-04-20 10:12:46Can pasta replace bread for Kaffarah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about Kaffarah.
Question: Can pasta replace bread for Kaffarah?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Considering that it can provide food for one person, there is no problem.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
