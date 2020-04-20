Date :Monday, April 20th, 2020 | Time : 10:12 |ID: 141897 | Print

Can pasta replace bread for Kaffarah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about Kaffarah.

Question: Can pasta replace bread for Kaffarah?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Considering that it can provide food for one person, there is no problem.

