online event “Ramadan with Hamburg” planned in Germany

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Islamic Center of Hamburg, Germany, plans to hold an online program titled “Ramadan with Hamburg” in the holy month of Ramadan.

The center announced that due to the spread of the coronavirus in Germany, the special programs of the center planned for the holy month will be held online in German, Turkish, Arabic and Persian.

“Ramadan with Hamburg” is the name of one of the programs in Persian which will broadcast on Media Tek and You Tube every night from 8 p.m. local time.

Online religious speeches in Turkish, German and Arabic languages will broadcast by the center every night at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. local time respectively.

The center will also hold online Ramadan competitions, the second edition of “Tanzeel” European online Quran competition and an online contest on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS) on the 15th of the holy month.

Ramadan, the lunar Hijri month in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, will begin next week.