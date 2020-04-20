Date :Monday, April 20th, 2020 | Time : 20:07 |ID: 141955 | Print

Chinese Muslims donate 400 food packages to Iranians flood-hit people

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Head of Rigan Red Crescent Society, southeastern Iran said over 400 food and health packages were donated by the Chinese Muslims to flood-hit people in Rigan village.

Speaking to IRNA, Behzad Aref said the shipment includes food and health items worth 2 billion rials.

He added that the Red Crescent Society has stood by affected people since the beginning of the accident.

He added that home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, and blanket have been distributed among people.

