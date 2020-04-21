UK: Newport Mosque volunteers deliver free meals to NHS and emergency staff

SHAFAQNA- Volunteers from a Newport Mosque in South Wales has teamed up with some of the city’s businesses to deliver free meals to NHS staff and emergency services. According to southwalesargus, worshippers at Shahporan Bangladeshi Jame Mosque have delivered hundreds of meals to the Royal Gwent Hospital, Gwent Police Station, and St Cadocs Hospital, among others, with the help of Shahinoor Indian Takeaway and Eco Foods Ltd.

Chefs at Shahinoor cooked the meals, while staff at Eco Foods provided the produce, with eight members of the Mosque delivering the food. Shaz Miah, who attends the Mosque, explained why worshippers at the mosque wanted to help. “As a British Muslim who has lived in Newport most of my life, I wanted to make sure we mobilised our community into action to help others and show what Islam is all about,” said Mr Miah.

“With Mosques shut down, there is a large community there of good people with some time on our hands, and we have the facilities and people to be able to offer the service, so it was a no-brainer. “The police forces are also playing a crucial role in this unprecedented time and so we want to say thank you by providing a comfort meat.”