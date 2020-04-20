Police: Gunmen killed 47 in northwest Katsina state of Nigeria

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: According to Nigeria’s local police, armed bandits killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the northwestern state of Katsina in the early hours of Saturday.

“Armed bandits”, some of whom wielded AK-47 guns, carried out the attacks, Katsina police said in a statement on Sunday.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the last year by criminal gangs carrying out robberies and kidnappings in northwest Nigeria.

Such attacks have added to security challenges in Africa’s most populous country, which is already struggling to contain terrorist insurgencies in the northeast and communal violence over grazing rights in central states.

Gunmen, some with AK-47 guns, carried out the attacks in three local government authorities in the state in the early hours of Saturday between 12:30 am (2330 GMT) and around 3 am, Katsina police said in its statement.

“There was reports of organized and simultaneous attacks in villages in Danmusa, Dutsenma and Safana by groups of armed bandits,” the statement said of some of the attacks.

“Detachments of Police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Airforce, Civil Defence and DSS (Department of State Services) have been drafted to the area,” it added.