Imam Hussain Holy Shrine launches ‘Solidarity App’ to help needy families

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain: Imam Hussain Holy Shrine has developed a new mobile application called ‘Takaful’, or solidarity, for the purpose of providing aid to needy citizens and meeting their needs in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

“The Holy Shrine has always been the forerunner in charitable and humanitarian initiatives in the country. Through this application, which will be launched soon and covers all parts of Iraq, we aspire to help the poor and the needy during this critical time due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The Media Department relied on the database of poor families at al-Ayn Foundation, as well as Ali al-Akbar Brigade, al-Abbas Division and the offices of Grand Ayatollah Sistani,” said Head of Media Department Ali Shubbar.

“Simply download the app – available on both App Store and Google Play – and the user will receive instant notifications. The application will be managed by the Media Department, where joint institutions are followed up and the aid is delivered to poor families all around the country quickly and efficiently.”

In addition to basic needs, the application also provides emergency health instructions and contact information of health directorates in all Iraqi provinces.

“Takaful will continue to receive future updates after the end of coronavirus in order to serve the Iraqi people,” added Shubbar.