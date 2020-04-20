Spokesman of Egypt Awqaf Ministry fired

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The spokesman of Egypt’s Awqaf Ministry was fired over his remarks on praying in mosques in Ramadan.

Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa said the spokesman, Ahmed al-Ghadhi, had made remarks on behalf of the ministry which were not in line with its policy, Anadolu Agency reported.

Al-Ghadhi had said in a TV program that the Awqaf Ministry is assessing the idea of reopening mosques across the country for Taraweeh prayers (especial evening prayers in the holy month of Ramadan).

Gomaa said Taraweeh prayers and other congregational prayers will not be held in mosques.

There has been no decision about suspending the ban on mass prayers, he added.

Egypt introduced the ban on March 21 as part of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

More than 2.4 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus worldwide and nearly 166,000 have died from the disease so far.

The number of confirmed cases in Egypt was 3,144 on Sunday. The death toll in the North African country is 239.