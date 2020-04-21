Date :Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 | Time : 09:21 |ID: 142005 | Print

Photos: This is what Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine accomplished in 15 days

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain (AS): This is what Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine accomplished in 15 days for the patients affected by Coronavirus at Al-Shifaa Urgent Care Center.

You might also like
Iraq's Unique Library opening soon
Infographic: Benefits provided by Imam Hussain's (AS) holy shrine to families of martyred PMU and security forces
Strategic Project of Imam Hussain (A.S) Autism Institute In Iraq
Imam Hussain's (A.S) holy shrine to launch International Day of Holy Quran
Photos: Iraqi people's reaction immediately after the issuance of the Fatwa
Convoy of service volunteers sent from Imam Hussain Shrine to Eleskeryain Shrine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *