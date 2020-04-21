https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/shaban.jpg 127 397 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-21 10:42:482020-04-21 10:42:48What is so special about the Month of Shaban?
What is so special about the Month of Shaban?
SHAFAQNA – The Month of Shaban is a prelude to the blessed Month of Ramadhan in order for the people to get ready for the Divine Feast. When you want to go to a function, you try to prepare for it, you change your clothes, and you go there in a different condition in contrast to when you are in your own house. The Month of Shaban is for preparation to go to a function, you prepare yourself, try to spruce up yourself. The Month of Shaban is for Muslims to prepare themselves for the Divine Feast [1].
[1] Sahifeye Imam, Vol. 13, Page 32.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!