Photos: Arab countries welcoming the Month of God’s feast with “Ramadan Lanterns”

SHAFAQNA- Despite the fact that different countries are fighting the Coronavirus and the disease has overshadowed various aspects of human life; but the Muslim people in Arab countries welcome the God’s month with the “Ramadan Lantern” same as before.

Making and sale of the Ramadan Lanterns is also one of the jobs of the Arabic-speaking people before the month of God’s feast. The following images are from the cities of Cairo, Al-Khalil and Gaza, which show people are welcoming the holy month of Ramadan by buying lanterns.



This text is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.