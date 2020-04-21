Date :Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 | Time : 19:54 |ID: 142112 | Print

Russian, Iranian, Turkish FMs to discuss Syria situation on April 22

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:The Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers plan to hold a round of negotiations on Syria via video conference on April 22, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

“We confirm that trilateral ministerial Astana peace talks on Syria will be held on April 22 via video conference,” TASS reported.

These talks will be held remotely online for the first time.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced that the trilateral talks focused on Syria’s constitutional committee and developments in the Syrian province of Idlib would be held shortly.

The latest round of Astana talks took place on December 10-11, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. The next meeting was planned for March 2020, however, the meeting was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This meeting, which was set to take place in Iran, remains on the agenda.

You might also like
Bus carrying elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard attacked by car bomb: at least 27 killed
Shinzo Abe, President Hassan Rouhani, Iran, Japon Japan's Abe, Iran's Rouhani planning to meet in New York
Erdogan: 'Very soon’ Turkey will launch new operation in Syria
Former CIA counter-terrorism specialist: Soleimani's Assassination, the Long-Awaited Beginning of the End of America’s Imperial Ambitions
Riyadh prepares for ground invasion in Syria
"Ramadan an opportunity for Muslim unity", says Iran’s Zarif
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *