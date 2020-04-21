Russian, Iranian, Turkish FMs to discuss Syria situation on April 22

“We confirm that trilateral ministerial Astana peace talks on Syria will be held on April 22 via video conference,” TASS reported.

These talks will be held remotely online for the first time.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced that the trilateral talks focused on Syria’s constitutional committee and developments in the Syrian province of Idlib would be held shortly.

The latest round of Astana talks took place on December 10-11, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. The next meeting was planned for March 2020, however, the meeting was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This meeting, which was set to take place in Iran, remains on the agenda.