UK’s Liberal Democrats calls British people to fast first day of Ramadan with Muslims

SHAFAQNA- UK’s Liberal Democratic Party will fast during Ramadan to show solidarity and unity with the Muslim community.

According to Yabiladi, the Liberal Democratic party have invited its members and all the British people to celebrate the start of Ramadan. Some of its leaders plan to join the Muslim community by «fasting alongside them on Saturday April 25» while respecting the lockdown measures decreed by the London authorities.

«To fast with our Muslim neighbors, is therefore a significant display of solidarity during a difficult time for all of us (…) By taking part in this fast, and sharing our experiences over social media, we can help re-create the Ramadan spirit online», indicates a party activist in an article published on the official site of the political formation.

“ Not only is this a gesture of solidarity with the Muslim community, it will be an excellent opportunity to truly experience what true hunger feels like. We encourage people to share their thoughts of the day on social media, using hashtags #RamadanMubarak #LibDemIftar”, it added.