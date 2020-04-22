https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/AIM-4.jpg 391 893 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-22 11:02:212020-04-22 11:02:21Today: Live Discussion on “Islamic Brotherhood as a means to Social Power”
Today: Live Discussion on “Islamic Brotherhood as a means to Social Power”
SHAFAQNA- A live discussion with Shaykh Ahmed Haneef, discussing “Islamic Brotherhood as a means to Social Power”, holds today April 22th, 2020, by AIM.
The program starts at 21:00 London time (Detroit: 16:00| Copenhagen 22:00 |Toronto 16:00| Quds 23:00|Qom 00:30 ).
The live discussion will be broadcasted on Youtube (www.youtube.com/aimtv).
