Today: Live Discussion on “Islamic Brotherhood as a means to Social Power”

SHAFAQNA- A live discussion with Shaykh Ahmed Haneef, discussing “Islamic Brotherhood as a means to Social Power”, holds today April 22th, 2020, by AIM.

The program starts at 21:00 London time (Detroit: 16:00| Copenhagen 22:00 |Toronto 16:00| Quds 23:00|Qom 00:30 ).

The live discussion will be broadcasted on Youtube (www.youtube.com/aimtv).

