What is the ruling on fasting during Coronavirus outbreak? The Grand Ayatollah Nouri’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamadani answered a question by International Shia News Cooperation about fasting during Coronavirus outbreak.

In the Name of Allah (SWT), the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

In recent days, it has been said frequently that fasting is one of the obligations that is Wajib for all the individuals who have the necessary conditions; unless being ill or travelling, or to be in a situation that there is a fear of getting ill, or the illness is intensified.

In my opinion the criterion is the fear of illness or intensification of it, and the fear must have logical base, or is diagnosed by the committed and religious doctor; and in such situation the obligation of fasting is removed, and if the person fasts, has committed Haram act.

Accordingly, if the person is healthy and has no fear of illness or harm, it is Wajib to fast, and abandoning it has Kaffarah (atonement). And if a person cannot fast for any reason, has no right to pretend to break the fast in public, and protecting the sanctity of the Blessed Month of Ramadhan is essential.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA