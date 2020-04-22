How to appreciate the Divine Blessings of the holy Month of Ramadhan?

SHAFAQNA – We must make changes to our lives in the Month of Ramadhan and God-Willing must seek to understand “Lailatul/Laylatul Qadr” (the Night of Destiny, the Night of Decree), and the blessings of this night as described in the holy Quran. All the bliss in the universe, come down in this night; and for this reason, it is the superior night (of the year). We must understand this, and request Allah (SWT) to grant us the success of entering the Divine Feast/Hospitality (Dhiafatullah) with health and prosperity, and God-Willing we can all benefit from the Divine Blessings of Ramadhan which are the Quran and Duas, as well as understand Lailatul Qadr; “[there is] peace that Night until the break of dawn.” [1]. All the Duas particularly in the months of Rajab, Shaban, and Ramadhan are moral boosters, they open ways for the human being, and as they illuminate the ways, they take the human being out of the darkness which is a miracle; pay attention to these Duas [2].

[1] Sahifeye Imam, Vol. 13, Page 36.

[2] As Above, Page 21.