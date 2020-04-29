Saudi Arabia uses death penalty as a political weapon against Shia minority

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International declared that Saudi Arabia executed a record number of people in 2019, despite an overall decline in executions worldwide, and said that the death penalty is increasingly being used as a political weapon against Shia dissidents in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

This report insisting that, a small number of countries defied the global trend away from the death penalty by increasingly resorting to executions and, Saudi Arabia’s growing use of the death penalty, including as a weapon against political dissidents, is an alarming development According to Amnesty report the Saudi authorities put 184 people to death last year, the highest number Amnesty has ever recorded in a single year in the country. The figure was 149 in 2018.

However, Amnesty International also documented the increased use of the death penalty as a political weapon against dissidents from Saudi Arabia’s Shia Muslim minority. On 23 April 2019, there was a mass execution of 37 people, 32 of them Shia men convicted on “terrorism” charges after trials that relied on confessions extracted through torture. One of those executed on 23 April was Hussain Al-Mossalem. He had sustained multiple injuries including a broken nose, broken collar bone and leg fracture while being held in solitary confinement and subjected to beatings with an electric stick and other forms of torture.

Mossalem had been brought before Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court (SCC), which was set up in 2008 to try individuals accused of terror-related crimes but is increasingly used to suppress dissent. In South Sudan, authorities executed at least 11 people in 2019, the highest number recorded since the country’s independence in 2011. Yemen executed at least seven people in 2019, compared with at least four in 2018. Bahrain also resumed executions after a one-year hiatus, putting three people to death over the course of the year.

For the first time since 2011, there was a drop in the number of executing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with seven reporting executions during the year. Japan and Singapore sharply reduced the numbers of people they executed, from 15 to 3, and 13 to 4, respectively. No executions were carried out in Afghanistan for the first time since 2010. Hiatuses were also reported in Taiwan and Thailand which both executed people in 2018; while Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Malaysia and Gambia continued to respect official moratoriums on executions.

Worldwide, 106 countries have abolished the death penalty in law for all crimes and 142 countries have abolished the death penalty in law or practice. Moreover, several countries took positive steps towards ending the use of the death penalty. For example, the President of Equatorial Guinea announced in April that his government would introduce legislation to abolish the death penalty. Positive developments, which may lead to the abolition of the death penalty, also occurred in Central African Republic, Kenya, Gambia and Zimbabwe.