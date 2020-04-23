UK: Muslim scholars meet via video-conference

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The 30th annual meeting of Britain’s Muslim scholars, cleric and prayer leaders was held via video-conference amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Featuring the potentials of the virtual space in promoting Islam, it was attended by more than 70 scholars and clerics.

Head of the Islamic Center of England Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Hashem Mousavi in an address referred to the closure of Islamic centers due to the spread of COVID-19 and said it could provide an opportunity for moving Islamic propagation to the virtual space.

He said that since restrictions were introduced to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Islamci Center of England has made efforts to hold its courses and programs online.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mousavi expressed the center’s readiness to provide consultations to other religious centers in this regard.

Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Fadhil Milani was another speaker who underlined the need for developing online religious courses.

The meeting is held every year before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.