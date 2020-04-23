What is Divine Hospitality?

SHAFAQNA – It has been narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The Month of Ramadhan has come, and you have been invited to Divine Hospitality (Divine Feast). The difference between the Divine Hospitality and people’s hospitality is that when you are invited by someone, and you go there, foods, drinks and entertainments are provided according to the situation of the host. A part of God’s Feast in the Month of Ramadhan is fasting, and one important matter is the unseen and heavenly spread, which is the holy Quran. You have been invited to the Divine Hospitality/Feast in the Month of Ramadhan, and your Host (God) has obliged you to fast. The ways which are open to the world and they are desires; block them in order to get ready for Lailatul Qadr (the Night of Destiny). The Month of Shaban is (also) a prelude for people to prepare for the Blessed Month of Ramadhah [1].

