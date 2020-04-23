How to overcome fear?

SHAFAQNA – In general the cure for fear and fright (Jebboon in Arabic) are in two respects and is like general cure for recklessness (Tahawwar). The first one is that the human being is warned and pays attention to the point that this condition of the soul will lead to destruction in this world and the hereafter. The second one is to think prior to carrying out an act that if that act is avoided how the human being has played with his/her own destiny. Sometimes the act itself causes the destruction, and some other times, avoiding it causes destruction. The third case for curing fear is that the human being chooses acts which need to use the force of anger a lot; of course these acts are those which carrying them, are not necessary and acting upon them have been prohibited [1].

[1] Akhlaq-e-Rabbani, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Vol. 3, Page 62.