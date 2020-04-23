Date :Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 | Time : 11:17 |ID: 142232 | Print

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of prayers at Masjid al-Haram, Prophet’s Mosque

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Saudi Arabia extended suspension of prayers at Masjid al-Haram, Prophet’s Mosque during month of Ramadan.

The custodian of the two holy mosques (Masjid al-Haram in Mecca and Prophet’s Mosque in Medina) said suspension of prayers at the two holy sites has been extended until the end of Ramadan.

Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, The custodian of the two holy mosques , tweeted on Monday that the suspension of praying in the two mosques continues during the holy month of Ramadan to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that Itikaf (religious seclusion) in mosques will also remain banned in order to prevent the disease from spreading, jortn.com website reported.

Al-Sudais also said thermal cameras have been installed in the mosques.

Saudi Arabia banned its citizens and foreigners from performing Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina back in March.

More than 2.48 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus worldwide and over 170,000 have died from the disease so far.

 

