The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s representative praised health defenders in fight against Corona +Photo

SHAFAQNA- The representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Karbala and the trustee of Astan Quds Hussaini (AS) appreciated the medical staff of the Karbala Health Department and the security forces of this city and all those who are working in the front line of Coronavirus fighting.

According to the Shafaqna quoting from Al-Forat, Khalid Al-Araji, director of the public health department of the Ministry of Health at the holy city of Karbala, said in a statement: “In a meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s representative, he praised the medical staff and all those who are active in the front line of the fight against Corona.”

“Meeting with the trustee of Astan Quds Hussaini (AS) and his appreciation raised the level of responsibilities and strengthened our determination in the medical and hospital departments,” he continued. “This meeting doubled the morale of the medical staff”. “In this meeting, Sheikh Karbalaei was informed about the health condition and the situation of the Corona epidemic, and the religious trustee of Astan Quds Hussaini (AS) was also praised,” Al-Araji added.

On the other hand, Brigadier-General Mohammad Zaini, Director of Police Operations of Karbala, said: “The invitation by trustee of Astan Quds Hussaini (AS) was performed in order to appreciate the efforts of medical staff and security services to overcome the Corona crisis.” He added, “From the first day that the traffic rules came into force, we were in agreement with the medical staff and we were able to work together as a team.”

It is worth mentioning that Astan Quds Hussaini (AS) has provided the two pilgrimage towns of Seyyed Al-Awsiya and Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala with the aim of supporting the efforts of the Iraqi Ministry of Health in the fight against Corona, in order to be used as a place for health quarantine and care for Corona patients.

