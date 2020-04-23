Grand Ayatollah Sistani announced Friday as the last day of Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani announced Friday as the last day of the holy month of Sha’ban in Britain, European countries, Scandinavia, Middle East and other countries of the world.

According to Shafaqna’s report from Najaf Ashraf, from the Supreme Religious Authority’s point of view, this Friday is the end of Sha’ban and Saturday will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office issued a statement on Thursday night in this regard:

In the name of God, The Most Compassionate, The Most Merciful

The office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf informs the believers that Friday is the last day of Sha’ban and Saturday, April 25th, 2020, is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Britain, European countries, Scandinavia, Middle East and other countries of the world. We ask God Almighty to make this month a month of goodness and blessings for all Muslims, and to make them successful in fasting and doing whatever pleases God, who is very Compliant.

Persian text:

بسمه تعالی

دفتر حضرت آیت الله سیستانی (دام ظله) در نجف اشرف به مومنان گرامی اعلام می کند که روز جمعه آخرین روز ماه شعبان و روز شنبه ۲۵ آوریل ۲۰۲۰ نخستین روز ماه پرفضیلت رمضان ۱۴۴۱ هجری قمری در بریتانیا، کشورهای اروپایی، اسکاندیناوی، خاورمیانه و سایر کشورهای جهان محسوب می گردد. از خداوند متعال مسئلت داریم که این ماه را ماه خیر و برکت برای همه مسلمانان قرار دهد که او بسیار شنوا و اجابت کننده است.

والسلام علیکم و رحمه‌الله و برکاته

Arabic text:

بسمه تعالى

اعلن مكتب سماحة اية الله العظمى السيد السيستاني (مد ظله) في النجف الاشرف بان يوم الجمعة هو المتمم لعدة شعبان وان يوم السبت 25 نيسان 2020م هو اول ايام شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1441هـ في بريطانيا والدول الاوربية والاسكندنافية والشرق الاوسط وبقية دول العالم.

نسأل الله تعالى ان يجعله شهر خير وبركة لجميع المسلمين انه سميع مجيب

والسلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته