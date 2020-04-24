Pope urges EU to find unity over pandemic

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Wednesday urged Europe to find unity over Coronavirus pandemic, speaking on the eve of an EU summit to discuss a huge but divisive economic stimulus package.

The pandemic has put new strains on the unity of the 27-member bloc, again exposing splits between the richer north and the poorer south.

The Argentine-born pontiff urged the leaders to put aside their differences during “this tragic pandemic”.

“Only together… can we overcome global challenges,” the pope said, according to Channels TV.

“In these times in which we need so much unity among us, among nations, let us pray today for Europe,” Francis said at the start of his daily morning Mass, which he dedicates each day to a different theme related to the global crisis.

It was the second time in 10 days that Francis, a big supporter of the EU, had expressed concern about the bloc. On Easter Sunday he warned that it risked collapse if it did not agree on how to recover together.

EU states – whose leaders are holding a video summit on Thursday – have clashed repeatedly over financial responses to the epidemic, on issues from sharing medical equipment to cushioning the immediate economic hit, Reuters reported.