BBO kicks off Ramadan 2020 with the theme of “Reimagining Communities”

SHAFAQNA- The Believers Bail Out plans announced their 2020 virtual Ramadan Calendar on the theme of Reimagining Communities!

The BBO is organizing a fundraiser launch +30 days of Instagram takeovers from Muslim around world .

Next Saturday, April 25 at 5 PM EST, an online conversation with Shaykh Azhar Nasser and Ustadh Ubaydullah Evans on Islamic perspective on prison abolition will broadcast on You Tube.

On May 1, a day-long digital event ft. Muslim imams, scholars and activities from around the country, discussing how their faith informs their work to build a world that is healthy and just for us all, will broadcast on You Tube .