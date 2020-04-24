Date :Friday, April 24th, 2020 | Time : 09:53 |ID: 142285 | Print

BBO kicks off Ramadan 2020 with the theme of “Reimagining Communities”

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Believers Bail Out plans announced their 2020 virtual Ramadan Calendar on the theme of Reimagining Communities!

The BBO is organizing a fundraiser launch +30 days of Instagram takeovers from Muslim around world .

Next Saturday, April 25 at 5 PM EST, an online conversation with Shaykh Azhar Nasser and Ustadh Ubaydullah Evans on Islamic perspective on prison abolition will broadcast on You Tube.

On May 1, a day-long digital event ft. Muslim imams, scholars and activities from around the country, discussing how their faith informs their work to build a world that is healthy and just for us all, will broadcast on You Tube .

On May 7, a  live conversation with Garrett Felber on his new book, “Those who know don’t say: The Nation of Islam , Black Freedom Movement”, and the Carceral state will broadcast on Zoom.

You might also like
Muslims make Canada strong, open and inclusive place: PM Justin Trudeau message on Ramadan
Syrians return home to spend Ramadan holiday
The Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S.)
Looking back on the meaning of Ramadan - Cleansing and Rebirth
Muslims in Canada Share Iftar with Indigenous People
Divine Wisdom of Imam Hasan (A.S.)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *