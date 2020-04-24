https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/ramadanbanner.jpg 730 1500 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-24 09:53:242020-04-24 10:56:32BBO kicks off Ramadan 2020 with the theme of "Reimagining Communities"
BBO kicks off Ramadan 2020 with the theme of “Reimagining Communities”
SHAFAQNA- The Believers Bail Out plans announced their 2020 virtual Ramadan Calendar on the theme of Reimagining Communities!
The BBO is organizing a fundraiser launch +30 days of Instagram takeovers from Muslim around world .
Next Saturday, April 25 at 5 PM EST, an online conversation with Shaykh Azhar Nasser and Ustadh Ubaydullah Evans on Islamic perspective on prison abolition will broadcast on You Tube.
On May 1, a day-long digital event ft. Muslim imams, scholars and activities from around the country, discussing how their faith informs their work to build a world that is healthy and just for us all, will broadcast on You Tube .
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!