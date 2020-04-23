Islamic Center of England announced Friday as last day of Sha’ban in Britain

SHAFAQNA- By issuing a statement, the Islamic Center of England announced Friday as the last day of Sha’ban in Britain.

The statement reads:

In the name of God

To all our Muslim brothers and sisters, there has been no moon-sighting verified on Thursday 23rd April 2020. Therefore, the last day of the month of Sha’ban will be Friday 24th April and the holy month of Ramadan will start on Saturday 25th April 2020.

Brothers and sisters can make up any missed fasts and if there are not any fasts to be made up for, you can start your recommended fasting with the intention of the last day of the month of Sha’ban as of tomorrow (Friday).