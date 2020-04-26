Longest and shortest fasting hours in the world

SHAFAQNA- Due to the change in the Earth’s axis relative to the sun, the fasting time of some Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan reaches up to 20 hours this year, while others fast for about 11 and a half hours.

Fasting hours fluctuates throughout the African continent between 11 and a half hours in South Africa, 13 hours in Kenya, 14 hours in Ethiopia, 14 and a half hours in Sudan, 15 and a half hours in Egypt and 16 hours in Morocco.

Meanwhile, European Muslims fast for longer hours, reaching 20 hours in Norway and Finland, while in other European countries such as Spain, France and Italy, it’s between 16 and a half to 18 hours. In Eastern Europe, it is between 17 hours to 17 hours and 30 minutes.

North American Muslims fast 16 to 17 hours a day, but in South America and countries such as Argentina and Chile, the fast lasts 11 hours and 30 minutes, and in Brazil, it reaches to 12 hours and 30 minutes.

In China, Muslims fast for 16 hours and 30 minutes, while in Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore and Malaysia, fasting hours are about 13 hours and 30 minutes, in Indonesia is 13, and in Thailand it is 14 hours.

Accordingly, Muslims in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are supposed to fast for 16 hours, and Muslims in Australia and New Zealand have the shortest fasting hours in the world, which is 11 hours and 30 minutes.

This text is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

Arabic Version