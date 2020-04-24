UK health minister thanks Muslims for staying at home during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Matt Hancock has thanked British Muslims for continuing to social distance during Ramadan.

It comes after the Muslim Council of Britain issued guidance for Muslims about how to practise their faith during the Coronavirus lockdown, when gatherings have been banned and all but essential travel prohibited.

All mosques in the UK will be closed for the month of Ramadan, to ensure there is no congregational prayers and social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Furthermore, key Muslim figures such as Mayor Sadiq Khan have urged people to do iftar – the breaking of the fast – at home and not to do gather with friends and family, which is usually the norm, Easterneye told.

“I know how important the daily iftar is, how important communal prayers are at night, and how important the Eid festival is,” UK health minister said.

“Thank you for making major changes to these vital parts of your practice,” Matt Hancock said, adding: “Ramadan Mubarak.” (Happy Ramadan).

He said: “I am acutely aware of how difficult this has been and especially as we enter Ramadan – a month that is so special for so many people”, Metro reported.

“This Ramadan many Muslims who serve their country in the NHS and in the armed forces and in so many other ways will not be sharing the joy of this month as they normally do. I want to say to all British Muslims: thank you for staying at home”.

This Ramadan, fast and pray at home

According to figures from NHS England last Friday (17), Coronavirus is disproportionately affecting BAME communities in the UK. Of the 13,918 patients in hospitals in England who had tested positive for the virus at time of death, 16.2 per cent were of BAME ethnicity.

With Muslims in the UK predominantly made up from BAME communities, the NHS has issued additional guidance as a reminder for British Muslims to stay away from social gatherings during the holy month in view of the devastating Coronavirus pandemic.

The NHS said managers and staff working in hospitals and healthcare settings have also been issued advice to cover adjustments over working hours and fasting arrangements for Muslim colleagues.

“This is another critical period when Muslims, along with other communities, should make use of online platforms and alternative approaches to communicate with family and friends and stick with government guidelines regarding social distancing. The Coronavirus restrictions are still very likely to be in place by Eid, so the key message remains: stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives,” UK health minister said.

Many mosques across the UK have been ramping up their online presence, already offering daily sermons or prayers sessions, with Imams working to continue to engage with their communities and help keep up morale during these trying times.

“The message for this Ramadan is clear: fast and pray at home and share Ramadan digitally. This is the way to help save lives,” said MCB secretary general Harun Khan.