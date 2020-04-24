Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto announces their Ramadan 2020 Calendar

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/ramadannn-1.jpg 301 299 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-24 23:22:452020-04-25 00:00:37Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto announces their Ramadan 2020 Calendar
SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto announced their Ramadan 2020 Calendar .
The ISIJ holds Tafsir, recitation of Dua Iftitah and lecture every night. The program begins on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm (EST) .
On Tuesdays, the program includes recitation of Quran, recitation of Dua Tawassul , recitation of Dua Iftitah and lecture.
Recitation of Sure Yasin, Dua kumail, Dua Iftitah, Ziyarat Warrithì and lecture will be held every Thursday.
