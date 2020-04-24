Date :Friday, April 24th, 2020 | Time : 23:22 |ID: 142358 | Print

Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto announces their Ramadan 2020 Calendar

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto announced their Ramadan 2020 Calendar .
The ISIJ holds Tafsir, recitation of Dua Iftitah and lecture every night. The program begins on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm  (EST) .
On Tuesdays, the program includes recitation of Quran, recitation of Dua Tawassul , recitation of Dua Iftitah and lecture.
Recitation of Sure Yasin, Dua kumail, Dua Iftitah, Ziyarat Warrithì and lecture will be held every Thursday.
