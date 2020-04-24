Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto announces their Ramadan 2020 Calendar

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto announced their Ramadan 2020 Calendar .

The ISIJ holds Tafsir, recitation of Dua Iftitah and lecture every night. The program begins on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm (EST) .

On Tuesdays, the program includes recitation of Quran, recitation of Dua Tawassul , recitation of Dua Iftitah and lecture.