What is the ruling on fasting in the Month of Ramadhan amid Coronavirus outbreak? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani answered a question about fasting during Coronavirus outbreak.

Question: Considering the announcement by the Medical Sciences Academy that fasting cannot be the cause of Corona infection; in current condition, is fasting Wajib in the Blessed Month of Ramadhan?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: Generally fasting is Wajib for every Muslim, and doing Iftar without religious excuse, in addition to Qadha fasting, has also intentional Kaffarah (atonement). Yes, if any person has logical fear of getting infected or intensification of the illness, do Iftar, and instead do its Qadha.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA