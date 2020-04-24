What did the infallibles (AS) say about fasting in Ramadhan?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: Fasting is to avoid Harams, as the fasting person avoids eating and drinking [1]. It is also narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: The fasting person must also fast with the ears and eyes. When you fast, your eyes, ears, hair, and skin must also fast; meaning to avoid sins [2]. Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) said: What is the point of fasting when a person cannot protect his/her tongue, ears, eyes, and other parts of the body [3].

In another narration, Imam Ali (AS) said: How many people are there who do not benefit from their fasting except being hungry and thirsty! And how many people are there who do not benefit from staying up at night to perform Salaat except to suffer from sleeplessness or hardship [4]!

