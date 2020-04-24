Saudi Arabia: A leading reformer dies due to intentional health neglect in prison
SHAFAQNA- A leading reformer died today in custody in Saudi Arabia due to intentional health neglect.
Dr. Abdullah al-Hamed, an outspoken, leading reformer, human rights activist and a major member of HASM died today (Friday) due to intentional health neglect in Saudi prison that led to his death after he had a brain stroke and going into a comma for 15 days. The Prisoners of Conscience Twitter account confirmed the news today.
Following his death, Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions in a Twitter message expressed that UN special experts in human rights have called for prisoners of conscience to be released from custody in the wake of Covid 19.
