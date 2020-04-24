SHAFAQNA- Iranian top religious scholar, Ayatollah Ibrahim Amini, passed away today after a period of sickness.

According to Shafaqna, the tragic incident took place hours ago, on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan.

His body will be buried in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) in Qom, Iran.

Also, until the moment of broadcasting this news, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli is supposed to offer prayers on his body.

He had been suffering from the disease for awhile and had been in hospital for several times.

Ayatollah Ibrahim Amini was the leader of the Friday prayer of the holy city of Qom, Iran. He passed away at the age of 95.

This text is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.