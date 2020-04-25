Ramadan Programs Planned in Switzerland

SHAFAQNA-

The programs, which will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be broadcast daily on Zoom from April 25.

Recitation of Iftitah supplication from 7 a.m. and delivering a religious speech by Sheikh Abid Hussain at 7:30 p.m. local time are among the programs of the center.

It has also planned programs in French, Arabic, Persian and Urdu on the demise anniversary of Hazrat Khadijeh (SA), birthday anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS) and martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS).

Special programs on Ghadr nights will also be broadcast by the center at 10:30 local time on the 18th, 20th and 22nd days of Ramadan.