Photo: Daily programs of Islamic Center of England in Ramadan 2020

SHAFAQNA- Daily programs of Islamic Center of England in the holy month of Ramadan are announced. 

These programs which hold through the holy month of Ramadan 1441 AH, from Saturday 25th April to 23rd May 2020, include:

Arabic programs : 17:30 – 18:30 (London Time)

English programs : 18:30 – 19:30

Persian programs : 19:30 – 20:30

Live Adhan for Maghrib will be broadcasted from Imam Ridha (A.S) holy shrine, followed by Dua al-Iftetah and recitation of the Holy Quran.

Daily programs of Islamic Center of England in the holy month of Ramadan 2020 are watchable at:

Ahlebait TV (Sky 745) and Hidayat TV (Sky 733): 16-17 p.m., London time

Facebook: @IslamicCenterEngland

Instagram: islamiccentreen

Twitter: @IslamicCenterEn

Youtube: Islamic center of England

