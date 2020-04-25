What is the ruling on fasting during Corona outbreak? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about fasting during Corona.

Question: If the specialist doctors say that the dryness of the mouth and the throat for long period increases the infection of the Corona illness; what is our duty about fasting in this year’s Blessed Month of Ramadhan?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: If rinsing the mouth is without water going down (the throat) of the fasting person, the problem is solved, and (the fasting person) can rinse; and if the water goes down unintentionally, Qadha (fasting) is not Wajib for him/her.

(But if the problem is just drinking water and such a case is proved medically) and if the person cannot prevent the danger of getting infected with illness any other way, and fasting also depends on drinking water during the day, the person must fast and (whenever his/her mouth and throat is dry) drink water to the necessary amount; and according to Wajib precaution avoid anything else which makes fasting invalidated, and later on do Qadha fasting instead.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA