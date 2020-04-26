Al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Quran Institute announces its activities during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA – Al Kafeel : The Director of the Holy Quran Institute at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine; Sheikh Jawad Al-Nasrawi, announced that the final preparations for the Quranic programs to be held in the holy Month of Ramadhan, which will be organized according to strict precautionary and preventive measures, will be completed according to the directives and recommendations of the relevant medical and health authorities.

And Al-Nasrawi explained: “The Quranic program for this year will include the following:

– The recited Quranic Khatma that the holy shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) will embrace, and which will be broadcasted via satellite channels and will take into account that no gathering will take place.

– The “Thaqalayn Table” program, which will include the sixth competition for teams, which will be organized through social media sites and involving a number of provincial teams.

– Providing diverse Quranic knowledge with multiple passages.

Al-Nasrawi stressed: “Our programs will be established amid strict precautionary measures, and take into account all preventive guidelines in light of the spread of the Corona epidemic, taking into account the lack of gatherings and public presence.” He explained: “The Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine threshold is keen to establish its multiple programs in the holy month, while its administration is emphasizing on the need to apply all instructions issued by the competent authorities, to contribute to the decline of the novel epidemic of Corona, and that the programs of the Holy Qur’an Institute will be broadcasted through a number of satellite channels, and thus it will present its faithful Quranic services to our honorable families in their homes during the days of the holy month, providing them with a Qur’anic knowledge flow during the exceptional circumstance that our country is going through. “