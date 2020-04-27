Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine prepares a flexible plan for Ramadan

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The staffs of the Service Affairs Department in the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine are making preparations for the holy Month of Ramadan, as work will proceed at the same pace, both inside and outside the Holy Shrine.

The Head of the aforementioned department, Mr. Mohamed Al-Araji, explained to the Al-Kafeel network, saying: “The staff of our department from its various divisions continue its tireless work, especially with regard to safety, security, watering, and hygiene, as well as rounds of sterilization inside and outside the holy sanctuary, which are carried out by the Prevention Unit with the participation of the rest of the divisions and units.”

He added: “The work will continue at the same pace in the holy Month of Ramadan, even if something new arises regarding the lifting of the curfew. Our staffs are fully ready to multiply their exerted efforts, according to what is appropriate for the circumstance.”