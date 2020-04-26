Human rights organization: Al-Saud’s relish for execution is still high/52 other prisoners are at risk of execution

SHAFAQNA- A human rights organization who monitors human rights news in Saudi Arabia has warned of the possibile execution of 52 other political prisoners by Al-Saud.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, quoting from the Mirat Al-Jazeera website, the European-Saudi Human Rights Organization warned: “Despite the high number of executions in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi regime’ s relish to enforce death sentences for political prisoners are still high, and at least 52 other prisoners are facing the death penalty.”

The latest figures released by the European-Saudi Human Rights Organization show that at least 52 other political prisoners in Saudi Arabia are facing the death sentence, 13 of whom are under the legal age, the organization said in a statement. “These people are being at various stages of the unfair trial and have been charged with various accusations,” the organization added.

The Human Rights Organization’s statement has been published on the occasion of the anniversary of the mass execution of 37 prisoners last year, 33 of whom were Shia Muslims and were executed due to disagreement with the Saudi government. Condemning last year’s executions by Saudi Arabia, the statement says: “The mass executions of prisoners and activists is a dark spot in the record of Al Saud’s continuous illegal activities.”

This text is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English