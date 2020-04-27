Australian Muslims try to keep Ramadan spirit amid Coronavirus Restrictions

SHAFAQNA- Australian Muslims began observing Ramadan, the fasting month, in a very different way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have found ways to keep the spirit of togetherness during the Holy Month alive despite the social restrictions.

Mosques across Australia remain closed and, homes are now expected to be spiritual centres, with Islamic sermons delivered through video callings.

With all mosques closed, many Muslims will be turning to other sources for their daily Ramadan sermons. Many mosques around Australia and the rest of the world are offering online Islamic classes, so Australian Muslims can join wherever they are.

During Ramadan, many Islamic student associations at universities offer meals for breaking the fast followed by praying together.

These events help Muslim international students in Australia to not feel alone during Ramadan, Abc reported.

However, with the current restrictions on large gatherings in Australia, these gatherings will not proceed this year.

The Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) is advising the Muslim community to continue with social distancing during Ramadan.

“It is imperative that every Australian undertakes their part in safety measures to ultimately save lives and limit the spread of COVID-19,” a statement released on Monday reads.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Muslims make up 2.6 per cent of the Australian population. That means there are approximately 600,000 Muslims in Australia and the majority live in big cities.