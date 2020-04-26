Can the pregnant woman fast? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about fasting of the pregnant woman.

Question: Can the pregnant woman fast if the doctor has told her it is harmful?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: For the woman who is near giving birth (months 8 and 9), and fasting is harmful for her and her unborn child, it is not Wajib to fast; but must do Qadha fasting later on, and pay to the poor person the specified amount of food (750 grams of bread or pasta or flour) as Kaffarah for each day.

But the woman who is not near giving birth (months 1-7), if fasting is harmful for her or her unborn child or faces difficulty which normally cannot be tolerated, fasting is not Wajib for her; and must do Qadha fasting and has no Kaffarah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA