Ayatollah Amini’s body buried in Qom

According to the Shafaqna correspondent, today morning, the body of Ayatollah Amini was buried in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) with the presence of a number of relatives of the divine scholar after offering the prayers by Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani.

This text is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English