Sheikh Isa Qassim: Believers shouldn’t follow loudspeakers ban in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of the Shia majority in Bahrain, says that it is not necessary fo the believers to follow the decision made by the Jaafari Endowments Directorate banning the recitation of the Quran, supplications, and Hussaini Majalis Aza’ (elegies) through loudspeakers during the month of Ramadan. He called on the Endowments Directorate to reverse its decision.

“With regard to the decision that the Endowments issued to prevent the recitation of the Quran, supplications and Hussaini Majalis Aza’ through loudspeakers during the holy month, I do not see that any believers should abide by it, and this is what’s good and what is surely required. The Endowments better withdraw its decision because it has a negative impact on the hearts of citizens, and because it entails harmful interference in the rituals of religion…,” said Ayatollah Qassim in a statement issued on Thursday (April 23, 2020).

“The sounds of loudspeakers that are not above the moderate limit cause no harm to anyone, and they have been used for many years,” he added.

Sheikh Isa Qassim concluded by stressing that “in any case, the step is suspicious and a foretaste of further interference, and blocking this door is necessary.”