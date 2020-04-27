Photos: Iran’s Supreme Leader attends a Quran recitation ceremony through video conference

SHAFAQNA- The ceremony for the recitation of the Holy Quran, which customary is held every year on the first day of the Month of Ramadan, was held with the presences of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

It was broadcasted live on radio and television channels as well as on the official social media accounts of Khamenei.ir. Due to the health guidelines issued by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus against public gatherings, this ceremony was held through a video conference with the presence of a number of outstanding reciters of the Quran in the Imam Khomeini Musallah, Tehran, Iran.

Source: Khamenei.ir