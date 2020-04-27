Video: Fasting experience of British Ambassador to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The British Ambassador to Iraq, by posting on Twitter announced his decision to fast during Ramadan this year.

According to Iqna, quoting from Arabic 21, “Stephen Heikki”, the British Ambassador to Baghdad, posted a video of his Sahari table during Ramadan on his personal Twitter account and said that he intends to participate in the experience of fasting during the holy Month of Ramadan with Muslims and fast for the first time.

He had put dates, milk and some water on his Sahari table and said that “He is very pleased with this experience.” Heikki has previously shared many of his activities, including the production of the famous Iraqi “Dolmeh,” on his personal Twitter account. Following you can watch the shared video of the British Ambassador in Baghdad:

This text is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English