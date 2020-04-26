Date :Monday, April 27th, 2020 | Time : 00:04 |ID: 142710 | Print

Photos: Dust cleaning of Kaaba ahead of holy month of Ramadan

/0 Comments/in , , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Saudi officials said the Kaaba had been washed ahead of holy month of Ramadan.

You might also like
Interesting images of the Kaaba curtain workshop in Mecca
Razavi shrine to hold daily Quran recitation ceremonies during Ramadan
Video: Rain surprises pilgrims in Mecca
The main purpose of Hajj is universal movement
The Religious Affairs Department in the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) Completes the Virtual Haj Project
The Attack of Abraha on Ka'ba
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *