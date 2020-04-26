Photos: Dust cleaning of Kaaba ahead of holy month of Ramadan

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/748ccdd9d7b3e3d6dbaee0abd832e224_627.jpg 599 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-27 00:04:072020-04-27 00:04:07Photos: Dust cleaning of Kaaba ahead of holy month of Ramadan
Date :Monday, April 27th, 2020 | Time : 00:04 |ID: 142710 | Print
You might also like
The Religious Affairs Department in the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) Completes the Virtual Haj Project
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!