Nigeria: Religious, Quranic gatherings banned during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Holding any religious gathering in the holy month of Ramadan is prohibited due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) said.

According to ICRO, Sheikh Saad Abubakr, the head of the council, said the ban includes Quran interpretation sessions, Itikaf (religious retreat), and mass prayers such as Taraweeh prayers.

He said Muslims all over the world act the same in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Islam does not allow one to put their lives in danger for performing mass religious rituals, Saad Abubakr added.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar in which Muslim all around the world fast from dawn to sunset, began on Friday in Nigeria.

More than 2,800,000 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus globally and nearly 198,000 have died.

The outbreak has had a major impact on global sporting, cultural, religious and political events, with a host of events canceled or postponed.

In Nigeria has reported 1095 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths from the disease.