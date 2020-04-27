Date :Monday, April 27th, 2020 | Time : 08:11 |ID: 142747 | Print

Germany: Hamburg Mosque plays Adhan in solidarity with Muslims amid Coronavirus pandemic

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Adhan chanted from loudspeakers at Mosques in the German city of Hamburg on the first day of the holy Month of Ramadan. The Adhan playing was aimed at showing solidarity with the local community in the battle with the novel coronavirus, Al-Bawaba News reported.

Earlier this month, nearly 100 mosques in Germany and the Netherlands rang out with the sound of the call to prayer, as a gesture of support amid the coronavirus pandemic. Germany’s death toll rose to 156,513 on Sunday and the death toll is more than 5,800.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to almost all countries and regions. Worldwide infections have surged past 2.9 million, with more than 200,000 deaths. Over 837,000 people have recovered.

