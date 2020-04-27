https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/qiam-3.jpg 451 602 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-27 09:45:012020-04-27 10:54:54April 29: Live Discussion on “Self-Building In the Month of Ramadan”
April 29: Live Discussion on “Self-Building In the Month of Ramadan”
SHAFAQNA- A live discussion with Ali Aboukhodr, discussing “Self-Building In the Month of Ramadan”, will be held on Wednesday 29th April, 2020, by the Qa’im Initiative.
The program starts at 11:30 pm London time (Detroit: 6:30 pm | Dearborn: 6:30 pm | Beirut: 1:30 am | Sydney: 8:30 am ). The live discussion will be broadcasted on Facebook (facebook.com/qaiminitiative).
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!