April 29: Live Discussion on “Self-Building In the Month of Ramadan”

SHAFAQNA- A live discussion with Ali Aboukhodr , discussing “ Self-Building In the Month of Ramadan ”, will be held on Wednesday 29th April, 2020, by t he Qa’im Initiative .

The program starts at 11:30 pm London time (Detroit: 6:30 pm | Dearborn: 6:30 pm | Beirut: 1:30 am | Sydney: 8:30 am ). The live discussion will be broadcasted on Facebook (facebook.com/qaiminitiative).