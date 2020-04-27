Date :Monday, April 27th, 2020 | Time : 09:45 |ID: 142751 | Print

April 29: Live Discussion on “Self-Building In the Month of Ramadan”

SHAFAQNA- A live discussion with Ali Aboukhodr, discussing “Self-Building In the Month of Ramadan”, will be held on Wednesday 29th April, 2020, by the Qa’im Initiative.
The program starts at 11:30 pm London time (Detroit: 6:30 pm | Dearborn: 6:30 pm | Beirut: 1:30 am | Sydney: 8:30 am ). The live discussion will be broadcasted on  Facebook (facebook.com/qaiminitiative).
